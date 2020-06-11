Keurig Dr Pepper a top pick at Jefferies
Jun. 11, 2020 8:53 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)KDPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to a Buy rating and places it on its Franchise Picks List after a detailed look at the current valuation.
- "We analyzed long term consumer behavior shifts from Covid-19 and resulting lasting 'mega-trends' in home and personal care & Bevs. Core home and personal care companies, as well as KDP in bevs, are key beneficiaries from 'mega-trends,' while Bev Cos. w/high on-premise exposure face structural headwinds (timing/extent of channel recovery)."
- Jefferies assigns a price target of $36.
- Shares of KDP are down 1.72% premarket to $28.01. Word that JAB Holdings intends for its Maple Holdings subsidiary to convert a portion of its interest into shares of KDP could be a factor this morning.