Mack-Cali reconstitutes board in pact with Bow Street
Jun. 11, 2020 9:00 AM ETVeris Residential, Inc. (VRE)VREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) comes to an agreement with Bow Street, adding eight of the activist investor's nominees and one of the company's to its board.
- Alan S. Bernikow, Michael DeMarco (who is also CEO), William L. Mack, Lisa Myers, Laura H. Pomerantz, Irvin D. Reid, and Rebecca Robertson will resign as directors.
- The new board will be comprised of Alan R. Batkin, Michael Berman, Frederic Cumenal, MaryAnne Gilmartin, Tammy K. Jones, A. Akiva Katz, Nori Gerardo Lietz, Mahbod Nia, and Howard Stern.
- Berman is the CLI-nominated director.
- Reschedules annual meeting to July 1, 2020 from June 10. The company will formally nominate a revised slate of nine candidates, each of whom is a member of the reconstituted board.