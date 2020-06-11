The House of Bill Ackman has confidentially filed for an IPO of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), reports Reuters.

Underwriters include Jefferies, UBS, and Citigroup.

It's possible that this could be the largest-ever SPAC, topping former Citigroup rainmaker Michael Klein's Churchill Capital, which raised $1.1B earlier this year.

As of now, there's no indication which names or sectors Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) is interested in.

SPACs are "the thing" of late, bringing the likes of Virgin Galactic, DraftKings, and Nikola to the public in the last year. They've raised nearly $10B this year, and seem certain to surpass the record $13.6B raised in 2019.