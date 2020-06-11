Direxion expands its range of buy-and-hold products with the launch of three new ETFs — the Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG), the Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR), and the Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE).

DYHG sees investment results that track the Salt truVol U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Hedge Index, which offers a systematic hedging methodology that seeks to responsively mitigate market risk; net expense ratio is 0.57%.

HIPR seeks to track the investment results of the Russell 1000 Hyper Growth Index, a rules-based methodology that targets stocks with an attractive combination of traditional growth stock measures as well as quality and price momentum measures; net expense ratio is 0.40%.

NIFE seeks to track investment results of the Indxx U.S. Fallen Knives Index, which identifies companies that have experienced significant price deterioration, making them possibly poised for a price revival; net expense ratio is 0.50%.