JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) prices the global offering of 133M Class A shares at about $58.32/ADR.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 19.95M shares.

The pricing covers both the international offering and the Hong Kong public offering.

The Hong Kong shares are expected to start trading on June 18, and the global offering will close the same day.

JD expects proceeds of HK$30.1B, which will be invested into key supply chain tech initiatives.

JD shares are down 3.9% pre-market to $58.31.

