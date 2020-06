HEXO, SRNE among premarket gainers

Wah Fu Education (NASDAQ:WAFU) +405% .

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) +78% on two remote patient monitoring agreements and commences enrollment.

Ambow Education (NYSEMKT:AMBO) +65% .

Mer Telemanagement (NASDAQ:MTSL) +58% .

Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) +42% .

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) +30% on total week revenue of $1.8M.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) +23% .

Jupai Holdings (NYSE:JP) +24% .

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) +25% .

RISE Education (NASDAQ:REDU) +22% .

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) +17% .

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) +18% on Q3 results.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) +19% .

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) +18% on securing $350M investment to advance bardoxolone.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +16% on placing charging stations at Envoy properties.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) +17% .

Tarena (NASDAQ:TEDU) +16% .

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) +14% .

Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) +14% .

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) +13% .

Naked Brand (NASDAQ:NAKD) +13% .

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) +13% on signing $2M contract to manufacture housing units for military veterans.

Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) +12% as China Ministry of Education's National Statistical reports strong growth in post-secondary enrollment.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +12% on emergency use application for COVI-TRACK diagnostic test.