Emergent Biosolutions (EBS +0.1% ) seeks to deploy its molecule-to-market contract development and manufacturing services through 2020 to support the manufacturing of AstraZeneca’s (NYSE: AZN) vaccine candidate for COVID-19, AZD1222, for ~$87M.

AZD1222 is among the several candidates supported by the U.S. government's program Operation Warp Speed for speeding up the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 medical countermeasures, to be made available for Americans by January 2021.

Emergent will update its FY20 outlook with the above agreement related expectations in its FQ2 results.

