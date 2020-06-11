BHP agrees not to damage heritage sites at South Flank project
Jun. 11, 2020 9:22 AM ETBHP Group (BHP), RIOBHP, RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP has pulled back work at its $3.6B South Flank iron ore mining expansion in Western Australia following an outcry over its plans to destroy scores of heritage sites against the wishes of traditional owners.
- The government had approved BHP's application to disturb 40 culturally significant Aboriginal sites as part of the mining project, but BHP now says it will not disturb the sites identified as important to the Banjima people pending further talks.
- It is not clear how any delays and changes to plans to protect heritage sites will impact South Flank, which is due to start producing iron ore next year and eventually produce 80M metric tons/year.
- Rival Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has faced sharp criticism after recently blasting two ancient sacred caves as part of a mine expansion.