The strange goings on at OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are dissected by Yet Another Value Blog after the company issued a press release strangely applauding a Stifel report on the liquidity crisis underway.

"OSW management needed the market to believe that the company would be insolvent without this financing, because if the market didn’t believe that, shareholders might vote down the proposed financing and insiders would lose out on a (hypothetical) fortune," writes Yet Another Value Blogger (aka Andrew Walker),

Investors might not like the tactic, but value is seen. "If you believe the world returns to a normal environment at some point, OSW looks reasonably cheap, and the combination of a reasonably cheap stock price as things normalize plus a management team highly incentivized to realize value is generally a good combination," notes YAVB.