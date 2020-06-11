Oppenheimer is the latest firm to jump on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) before sports fire back up in the U.S.

The firm starts off coverage with an Outperform rating and 12-month to 18-month price target of $48 keeping with the "very bullish" vibe on Wall Street.

Oppenheimer's take: "As more states legalize sports gambling, we believe competencies in product development and customer acquisition that DKNG utilized to become the DFS market leader (over 60% share) will allow the company to be a critical player in accelerating the shift in US sports betting from ~$150B wagered illegally/ offshore to licensed domestic operators. Legalized sports betting and iGaming markets are in their very early stages of growth, and we see an $18B revenue opportunity at scale, that also benefits from a sophisticated in-game wagering market. While a premium valuation and high cash flow burn likely create above-average volatility near term, we emphasize the long-term nature of our rating."