Sinclair debt swap sees just 3.62% uptake

Jun. 11, 2020 9:41 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)SBGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -8.4%) has closed its private debt exchange offer, to little uptake from bondholders.
  • Participation rate for the swap from Sinclair's Diamond Sports Group was just 3.62%, as $66M of eligible bonds were tendered - the same as at the early deadline on June 1.
  • That means that $1.753B of the notes remained outstanding.
  • Sinclair had offered to exchange holders' 6.625% senior notes due 2027 for new 12.75% notes due 2026.
  • The original notes were issued to fund Sinclair's acquisition of the former Fox regional sports networks.
