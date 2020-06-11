White House, GOP push relief talks to late July - CNBC

The Trump administration and Republican negotiators are not planning to hold formal talks on a fourth COVID-19 stimulus package until after Congress returns from recess in late July, CNBC reports, citing senior administration officials and senior GOP aides.

The two houses are scheduled to return to D.C. on July 21, some 10 days before some of the programs in the CARES Act, such as enhanced unemployment insurance, are set to end.

GOP lawmakers and the administrators now have some positive data on unemployment and data showing that a good chunk of previous stimulus funds remain unspent.

“We want to be careful at this point, seeing how much money is in the economy,” Mnuchin testified to the Senate committee on Small Business on Wednesday. “A lot of the money is still not in it.”

The administration estimates that more than half of funds from the last three stimulus programs remains "unobligated," or not yet spent.

President Trump has said there will be another round of stimulus.