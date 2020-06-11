Stocks in nasty selloff as investors fear new virus wave

Stocks tumble out of the gate, apparently sparked by fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections after an uptick in cases in California, Florida and Texas; Dow -3% , S&P 500 -2.5% , Nasdaq -2.2% .

"If we see those numbers coming back in the biggest economy in the world, then that's going to lead to a massive correction," says Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe.

Fed Chairman Powell's comments yesterday also cast doubt on the speed of the economic recovery.

Shares that have surged recently on hopes for a smooth reopening of the economy open sharply lower, but some of these stocks were overbought, so now the froth is being shaken out.

Travel stocks, in particular, are trashed this morning, with Delta, United Airlines and Carnival all plunging 15% or more.

European bourses also are deep in the red, with France's CAC -3.2% , Germany's DAX -3% and U.K.'s FTSE -2.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2.8% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.8% .

In the U.S., some of the biggest decliners include Boeing, automakers, Big Oil and banks.

U.S. Treasury yields are tumbling too, with the 10-year note down 8 bps to 0.67%.