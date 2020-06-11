Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) will collaborate with Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Instituto Butantan (IB) on advancing Sinovac's CoronaVac, its inactivated vaccine candidate against COVID-19, into Phase 3 studies.

Under the terms of the agreement, IB will sponsor late-stage studies in Brazil. The parties expect to ink additional contracts covering technology licensing, market authorization and commercialization.

CoronaVac is currently being tested in Phase 1/2 trials China. Sinovac is building a production plant there that will be able to make up to 100M doses per year.