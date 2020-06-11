Airline stocks are getting slammed on a mix of COVID-19 developments and broad economic worries. Notably, concerns from hospital administrators on ICU capacity have cropped up in some key vacation parts of the country to add to the anxiety around the impact of employment levels. Of course, the sector is getting used to wild swings in either direction due to the certainty of uncertainty.

It's a clean sweep of decliners in early trading as investors peel out of American Airlines (AAL -10.1% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL -9.5% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV -7.2% ), United Airlines (UAL -11.1% ), JetBlue (JBLU -7.0% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -8.0% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK -10.1% ), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -4.5% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -10.9% ), Mesa Airlines (MESA -5.5% ) and SkyWest (SKYW -8.7% ).

Looking further ahead, there is also a heightened focus on longer-term trends. While green shoots are popping up for recreational travel in the U.S., significant concerns over business travel remain, perhaps for the long term.

"While mandatory quarantines and strict border rules will impact business travel in the short term, the 'proliferation' of virtual meetings could also create a secular shift' in the long run," warns Citi's Mark Manduca.

"Given the fact that a 1% movement in corporate travel volumes impact airline profitability by 10%, it's not a crazy supposition to assume that the airline industry will struggle actually to get profitable again," he notes.