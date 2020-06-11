Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN -9.3% ) submits Clinical Trial Application to the Romanian National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (NAMMD) to initiate a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of the Company's oxygenation-enhancing product candidate trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients displaying severe respiratory symptoms and low oxygen levels.

Diffusion plans to begin the 24 patient Phase 1a portion by the end of Q2, assuming NAMMD authorization. The entire Phase 1a/1b trial will enroll approx. 224 patients.

First data readout is expected in Q3, followed by an interim readout on 50 patients in Q4 and final data in Q2 2021.

The Company also intends to commence, a Phase 1b, 200 patient (2:1 TSC: placebo) study with enrollment and patient observation targeted for completion in Q1 2021 and data read-out in Q2 2021.

In addition to safety and oxygenation markers, the Phase 1b portion will include functional endpoints including time-to-recovery through Day 28.