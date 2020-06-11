Worries about rising COVID-19 infections, the economy, or a wringing out of speculative excess? Pick your excuse, but the averages are all down 2.5% in early action.

Jeff Macke perfectly captures the speculative excess angle ... "Macy's down 11% as bankruptcy hopes fade."

As for infections, the Morgan Stanley healthcare team says new peaks in cases are not the result of increased testing, but instead thanks to ongoing active community spread.

Hardest hit is the energy sector (XLE -4.9% ) alongside a 7.4% plunge in the price of WTI crude oil (CL1:COM).