Mitcham Industries (MIND -2.1% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 25.2% Y/Y to $7.38M.

The decline in revenue was attributable to a 46% decline in Marine Technology Products revenues, partially offset by a 6% increase in Equipment Leasing revenues.

Marine technology products segment declined 46.7% Y/Y to $3.2M of which, Seamap sales were -48.8% Y/Y to $2.2M, Klein sales -25% Y/Y to $1.2M, and nil for SAP.

Equipment Leasing segment was -23.5 Y/Y to $2.6M of which, Lease pool equipment sales were $1.4M +233.3% Y/Y and other equipment sales were +28.6% Y/Y to $0.18M.

Gross margin declined 764 bps to 29.7%.

Adj. EBITDA declined sequentially to a loss of $0.95M compared to a positive $0.12M in Q4 and $0.06M in Q1.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.93M, and cash balances increased to ~$4.7M as of April 30, 2020.

One encouraging sign, an increase of 14.6% Q/Q in backlog to ~$10.2M on April 30, 2020.

“It is difficult to predict the future impact of the global pandemic and economic downturn on our business.” said Rob Capps, Mitcham's Co-CEO.

Previously: Mitcham EPS misses by $0.31, misses on revenue (June 10)