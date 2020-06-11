Roku (ROKU -0.9% ) is holding up OK on a rough day for the broader market, as Oppenheimer gives it a small price target bump.

Investors are overstating the risk from the appearance of Android-powered TCL smart televisions (vs. the company's previous exclusive partnership), the firm says.

It's making some small increases to its estimates for 2020 and 2021, noting that advertising is recovering from the pandemic slump faster than expected.

The firm raised its price target to $140 from $135, implying 24% upside.