Vext Science (OTCQX:VEXTF -0.8% ) entered into a joint venture with San Diego-based Green Goblin in order to operate extraction, distillation, and kitchen operations.

Eric Offenberger, CEO commented, "Entering the California market is a significant opportunity for VEXT and the Vapen brand. Our partnership strategy allows VEXT to enter new markets with lower costs by lowering our customer acquisition costs and working capital requirements for operations."

California's recreational marijuana sales are estimated to multiply more than twice to $6.5B by 2025. In 2020, the legal cannabis industry is seen growing by 300 new retail stores and 5,400+ licensed farmers to ensure adequate supply.