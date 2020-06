Household product sellers are having a solid day even as the broad market sells off on second wave concerns. The most notable COVID-19 news may be coming out of Texas, where hospitalizations have set a record for three straight days.

Church & Dwight (CHD +1.2% ), Unilever (UN +1.6% ), Kimberly-Clark (KMB +0.4% ), Clorox (CLX +0.4% ) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL +0.1% ) are all showing gains. Procter & Gamble (PG -0.8% ) is lower on the day, but still the 2nd best performer in the Dow 30.