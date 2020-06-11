Colorado environmentalists say they are dropping plans to place an anti-fracking measure on the state's November ballot, citing concerns for volunteer safety due to COVID-19.

Colorado Rising had been exploring several ballot initiatives for more stringent regulations on oil and gas drilling in Colorado after a 2018 effort in the state failed.

The group was behind the initiative proposing to increase the distance between new oil and gas drilling and public parks and schools, which won only 43% support.

