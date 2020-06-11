The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has established preliminary reimbursement recommendations for PAVmed (PAVM -0.2% ) subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics' EsoGuard Esophageal DNA test, a screening test for precursors to esophageal adenocarcinoma in patients with chronic heartburn.

The new CPT code allows for the payment of $1,938.01 in 38 states and $2,690.00 in 12 states.

A public comment period will be last until August 10 after which CMS will post the final reimbursement figures that will go into effect for a three-year period beginning January 1, 2021.