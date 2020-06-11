After a setback at the Supreme Court, entrepreneur Byron Allen has settled a suit against Comcast (CMCSA -2.1% ) that includes a limited pickup of some of his TV channels.

Allen's Entertainment Studios had pressed multibillion-dollar suits against Comcast and Charter (CHTR -0.5% ), alleging systemic racism was keeping his channels off their platforms.

Now Allen and Comcast have a content carriage arrangement covering distribution of Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV and JusticeCentral.TV, and extends and amends terms for The Weather Channel and 14 broadcast TV stations.

That includes video on demand and TV Everywhere rights for those networks, as well as support for digital app Local NOW and the Weather Channel site weloveweather.tv.

Allen's suit against Charter is ongoing.