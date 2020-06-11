StarTek slides 7.4% post Q1 results

Jun. 11, 2020 10:31 AM ETStarTek, Inc. (SRT)SRTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • StarTek (SRT -7.4%) reported Q1 revenue decrease of 0.1% Y/Y $160.9M, due to the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in most geographies.
  • Gross margin declined 440 bps to 12.5%, primarily driven by higher costs relative to revenues.
  • Adj. EBITDA declined 24 bps to 6.53%.
  • SG&A margin improved 420 bps to 10.7% as the company has implemented a series of cost reductions over the last 12 months.
  • At March 31, 2020, cash and restricted cash increased to $39.7M, total debt was $175.2M with net debt reduced to $135.5M.
  • The company continues to focus on ensuring adequate liquidity for future needs and is comfortable with its cash balance today.
