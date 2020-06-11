BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -2.3% ) will produce multiple types of Vertical Launching System canisters under a 5-year U.S. Navy contract with a total lifetime maximum value of $955M.

A Foreign Military Sales program under the contract would enable the company to produce canisters for allied nations also.

Initial order deliveries are expected to begin in early 2021 and if all options are exercised, deliveries could extend into 2025.

The initial contract with $24M funded was awarded in February, followed by contract modifications of $99M and $43M received in March and May respectively.