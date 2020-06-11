Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Total (NYSE:TOT) say they are teaming up to develop solutions to decarbonize the production of liquefied natural gas.

As part of the agreement, Siemens Gas and Power says it will conduct studies to explore a variety of possible liquefaction and power generation plant designs, with the ultimate goal of decarbonizing LNG production.

Concepts to be explored include the use of gas turbine and electric-driven compression trains, selecting equipment that can minimize or eliminate process flaring, and developing techniques to improve the efficiency of onsite power generation facilities.