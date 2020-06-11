Retail reeling as COVID-19 risk priced back in

The typical list of sectors that underperform when COVID-19 anxiety increases are doing their thing today. The swing in sentiment follows concerns over a second wave in general and three straight of record hospitalization in Texas in particular.

Specialty retailers Party City (PRTY -11.6% ), GameStop (GME -13.9% ), Ultra Beauty (ULTA -5.1% ) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -4.3% ) are all notably lower.

In the mall sector, decliners include Designer Brands (DBI -8.8% ), L Brands (LB -8.3% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -7.3% ) and Gap (GPS -6.4% ).

Lodging stocks Marriott International (MAR -7.4% ), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -4.2% ), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -5.1% ) and Hyatt Hotels (H -5.8% ) are in retreat, as are casino names Eldorado Resorts (ERI -10.5% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD -8.9% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -7.1% ) and MGM Resorts (MGM -9.6% ).