Retail reeling as COVID-19 risk priced back in

The typical list of sectors that underperform when COVID-19 anxiety increases are doing their thing today. The swing in sentiment follows concerns over a second wave in general and three straight of record hospitalization in Texas in particular.
Specialty retailers Party City (PRTY -11.6%), GameStop (GME -13.9%), Ultra Beauty (ULTA -5.1%) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -4.3%) are all notably lower.
In the mall sector, decliners include Designer Brands (DBI -8.8%), L Brands (LB -8.3%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -7.3%) and Gap (GPS -6.4%).
Lodging stocks Marriott International (MAR -7.4%), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -4.2%), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -5.1%) and Hyatt Hotels (H -5.8%) are in retreat, as are casino names Eldorado Resorts (ERI -10.5%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -8.9%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -7.1%) and MGM Resorts (MGM -9.6%).
Theme parks and cruise line stocks are also reeling, with Cedar Fair (FUN -4.0%), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -8.6%), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -6.2%), Royal Caribbean (RCL -8.5%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -13.8%) and Carnival (CCL -12.6%) all dropping.