Marathon Patent (MARA -17.6% ) announced the purchase of an additional 500 of the latest generation Bitmain S19 Pro Miners for $1.19M, with delivery expected by the end of September.

These 500 miners will produce 110 TH/s and generate 55 PH/s (petahash) of hashing power, bringing Marathon’s total Hashrate to ~240 PH/s when fully deployed.

“In the past month, we have heavily invested in our business through the purchase of these 2,360 next generation miners. We anticipate that, upon full installation, we could experience at least a 500% increase in our aggregate hash rate as compared to our production rates before these new miners were acquired and installed”, stated Merrick Okamoto Marathon’s CEO.