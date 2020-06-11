PG&E (PCG -6.1% ) is asking a bankruptcy judge to allow it to sell $20B worth of new debt and equity to raise money to pay off wildfire damages, as it awaits approval of its plan to exit Chapter 11.

PG&E wants to go to the public debt markets for $10.7B of bond financing - including $5.9B of investment grade bonds issued by the utility and $4.75B of high-yield bonds at the corporate level - and seek buyers for $5.75B worth of shares.

Bankruptcy Judge Montali said at a hearing this week that he is likely to sign an order authorizing the start of the financing effort.

Separately, PG&E names a new 14-member board, with 11 new directors including Mike Niggli, former chief operating officer for the corporate parent of San Diego Gas & Electric; former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Craig Fugate; and Silicon Valley executive Jessica Denecour.