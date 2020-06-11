Russia's Yandex (YNDX -2.1% ) is considering buying out Uber (UBER -6.8% ) from their joint venture on ride hailing, rather than pursuing a public listing, Bloomberg reports.

Uber valued its 38% stake in Yandex.Taxi at $1.24B at the end of Q1.

And Yandex is considering restructuring the venture considering that its separate car-sharing service (not part of the JV) may complement the taxi service.

The unit drew banks last year to assess a U.S. IPO that could value the business from $5B-$8B.

Uber notes that after next February, any transfer of the JV is subject to right of first refusal in favor of Yandex.