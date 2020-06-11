Citing Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) coronavirus resilience, Bank of America raises its price target from $340 to $390 and reiterates a Buy rating.

AAPL shares hit an all-time high yesterday, which BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan attributes to several factors: multiple expansion ahead of the fall 5G iPhone launch, stability of cash flow through the pandemic, gross margins benefiting from continued services mix, and the fact that other tech companies carry greater risks of regulation.

Mohan sees upsides in the faster than expected recovery in emerging markets and China's App Store sales. Gross margin upside is likely due to the better mix of higher-end iPhones.

Downside risks include continuing US-China trade tensions and longer iPhone replacement cycles.