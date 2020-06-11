Needham recommends sticking with Oxford Industries (OXM -14.0% ) after sizing up the company's earnings report.

Analyst Rick Patel: "As we anticipated, OXM's 1Q results reflected significant pressure from COVID-19. The good news: e-commerce is accelerating, stores are in reopening mode, expenses are being reduced, Tommy Marlin Bar (outdoor) locations are outperforming, and liquidity should enable the company to weather sales declines in 2020. The bad news: newly open stores are operating at meaningfully lower productivity vs LY and the wholesale segment is likely to be particularly weak this year."

Patel keeps a Buy rating in place and plans to continue to focus on the potential for an Oxford rebound in 2021 based on easy comparisons, compelling drivers for each of its brands and pent-up demand for travel/resort. Needham's price target of $62 on Oxford reps more than 35% upside potential.

