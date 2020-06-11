John Wiley & Sons (JW.A -5.0% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 3.4% Y/Y to $474.62M.

Adj. results (at constant currency): Revenue -2%, EBITDA -23%, and EPS -44%, mainly reflecting the COVID-19 impact on print books, test prep, and corporate training.

Research Publishing & Platforms revenue declined 3% Y/Y as reported and 1% Y/Y at constant currency.

Academic & Professional Learning revenue declined 17% Y/Y as reported and 16% Y/Y at constant currency mainly due to COVID-19 impact.

Education Services revenue increased 41% Y/Y as reported and 42% Y/Y at constant currency, driven by the 3-month contribution from mthree and organic growth of 16% in OPM services.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 510 bps to 19.6%.

For the year, FCF was up 16% Y/Y to $173M.

During Q4, addition of four new university partners in Education Services.

Repurchased 0.33M shares for a total of $12M at an average cost per share of $35.66.

Given the economic uncertainty related to COVID-19, the Company has temporarily suspended share repurchases.

2021 Outlook: The Company cannot confidently predict the impact of the pandemic on its operating results and is therefore not providing a fiscal year 2021 outlook.

Previously: John Wiley & Sons EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (June 11)