UBS analyst Dennis Geiger sees McDonald's (MCD -3.4% ) rolling into the next phase of its global recovery.

"MCD's global recovery likely continues to progress, w/ the US business leading int'l markets given fewer temporary closures and higher drive-thru prevalence," writes Geiger.

Checks at UBS indicate flat comparable sales for many U.S. franchisee when the drive-thru business is included.

Geiger thinks select international markets like France will lead recovery, while the U.K. will be a drag. "Dining room restrictions continue to be in focus given lower drive-thru prevalence outside of the US. Despite potential near-term choppiness, we believe MCD has LT share gain potential as independents are weakened and may not reopen (more so than in the US)," he notes.