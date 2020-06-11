Crude oil futures fall (CL1:COM), sandwiched by a record build-up in U.S. inventories and the Federal Reserve's gloomy economic outlook; July WTI -8.2% to $36.34/bbl, August Brent -7.2% to $38.72/bbl.
"Supply glut overhang and diminishing crude demand expectations are sinking oil prices," Oanda's Edward Moya writes. "Second wave coronavirus risks [are] crushing hopes for a steady global economic recovery that was spearheading prospects of improving crude demand."
Following the Fed's downbeat view, "energy traders are worried permanent damage to the economy along with a second wave of the coronavirus will cripple prospects for a strong second half of the year," Moya says.
Three of today's five biggest decliners in the S&P 500 are energy names: OKE -15%, OXY -13.7%, HAL -12.3%.
Among the oil majors: XOM -5.3%, CVX -4.4%, BP -6%, RDS.B -5.2%.
Other notables include MRO -8.5%, CLR -9.9%, VLO -6.5%, PSX -7.3%, EPD -9.2%, PAA -9.8%, ET -10.3%.
ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, GUSH, BGR, ERX, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, DRIP