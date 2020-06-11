Crude oil futures fall (CL1:COM), sandwiched by a record build-up in U.S. inventories and the Federal Reserve's gloomy economic outlook; July WTI -8.2% to $36.34/bbl, August Brent -7.2% to $38.72/bbl.

"Supply glut overhang and diminishing crude demand expectations are sinking oil prices," Oanda's Edward Moya writes. "Second wave coronavirus risks [are] crushing hopes for a steady global economic recovery that was spearheading prospects of improving crude demand."

Following the Fed's downbeat view, "energy traders are worried permanent damage to the economy along with a second wave of the coronavirus will cripple prospects for a strong second half of the year," Moya says.

Three of today's five biggest decliners in the S&P 500 are energy names: OKE -15% , OXY -13.7% , HAL -12.3% .

Among the oil majors: XOM -5.3% , CVX -4.4% , BP -6% , RDS.B -5.2% .

Other notables include MRO -8.5% , CLR -9.9% , VLO -6.5% , PSX -7.3% , EPD -9.2% , PAA -9.8% , ET -10.3% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, GUSH, BGR, ERX, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, DRIP