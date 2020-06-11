Bernstein sours on Campbell Soup (CPB -0.1% ), Kellogg (K -2.4% ), General Mills (GIS -2.1% ) and J.M. Smucker (SJM -1.2% ) with a ratings drop to Underperform from Market Perform.

Analyst Alexia Howard: "We tactically upgraded CPB, GIS, K, and SJM from Underperform to Market-Perform in March, partly because we had seen a major flight to safety as the stock market plummeted, and partly because the surge in retail demand could create a meaningful fundamental benefit. Since then the market has recovered meaningfully, while these stocks, as consumer staples, did not participate in the risk-on rally, and as such have relatively underperformed. However, we believe the best of the positive fundamental news is over at this point, with sales growth slowing and companies unlikely to benefit from meaningfully elevated volumes once the economy reopens."

Outside of the Bernstein update, there is the interesting question on what happens to food stocks if today's resurgence of COVID-19 anxiety continues. Consumers might not go through the full pantry-loading frenzy that was seen in March and April.