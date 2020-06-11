Uber offered 'mid sixties' for Grubhub

Yesterday, Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) and Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF) announced a merger for 0.67 Just Eat shares per GRUB share, or about $75.15/GRUB share. The deal is expected to close in Q1 2021.

Speaking to CNBC, Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney says that Uber's (NYSE:UBER) merger talks included a "mid sixties offer" and Just Eat's offer was "dramatically better."

Maloney: "There was no comparison in terms of economics, there was no comparisons in terms of confidence to get the deal done and here we are and we can continue executing our aggressive financial competitive strategy and win."

CNBC sources say Grubhub's decision confused Uber execs, who felt its shares had more upside than Just Eat. The representatives questioned whether the decision was based on Just Eat leaving GRUB management at the helm.

GRUB shares are up 4.8% to $61.88. Uber shares are down 8.8% to $31.76.

