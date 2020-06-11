Hospital groups are solidly in the red, leading the selloff in the healthcare sector, on concerns about reopening shifts amid more reports of rising COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
Selected tickers: Universal Health Services (UHS -6.6%), Surgery Partners (SGRY -15.2%), SunLink Health Systems (SSY -1.3%), Select Medical Holdings (SEM -9.0%), Tenet Healthcare (THC -8.5%), Community Health Systems (CYH -3.5%), HCA Healthcare (HCA -5.9%), Humana (HUM -3.1%), iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF -3.7%)
Chart comparing IHF to the Nasdaq Composite courtesy of Yahoo Finance