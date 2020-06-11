Papua New Guinea passes legislation seeking to improve benefits to the country from energy and mining developments, which could affect talks on Exxon Mobil's (XOM -5.4% ) stalled $13B gas project.

Prime Minister Marape says PNG will not break legitimate exploration or development contracts or agreements, "so we will not be greedy, but we [are] just asking for a fair share, if they want to harvest our resources."

Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic says the amended law could pose challenges for Exxon's P'nyang gas development.

"The move may signal the PNG government's resolve to maintain a tough approach to fiscal terms negotiations," Kavonic says.