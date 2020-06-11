Brazilian federal prosecutors in Para state are stepping up an investigation into potential shortcomings in Vale's (VALE -5.8% ) efforts to protect workers from COVID-19.

The group originally was created to monitor the safety of mining waste dams in the Carajas region, after a pair of Vale-linked dams collapsed in recent years, but the federal labor prosecutor's office says it is expanding to examine the measures Vale has put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 among workers.

The isolated region around Carajas is responsible for ~7% of the world's iron ore production and has become a major coronavirus hotspot.