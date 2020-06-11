Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -0.5% ) is another of the rare firms poking its head into positive ground today, following a reiterated Buy rating at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

The firm's based its update on a call with the CEO and CFO.

The company now has a player database across all four of its labels and its player funnel has grown, the firm says.

Broader distribution will have an eventual passthrough to revenues and margins, it notes.

SunTrust has a $144 price target, implying 5.4% upside.