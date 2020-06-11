BCE (BCE -3.3% ) has laid claim to launching Canada's largest 5G wireless network.

Initial service is available in Montréal, greater Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, with later plans to expand to more centers around the country.

It's offering service on a number of 5G-enabled phones (including Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series, LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen and Motorola Edge Plus) and a network it says has six times greater coverage than the next largest, with support for its existing 4G LTE network (which reaches 99% of the country's population).

The company offers 5G access for C$10/month on any Bell Mobility postpaid plan, and it's free until March 31, 2021.