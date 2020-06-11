Exxon Mobil (XOM -6.9% ) is preparing to restart the sale of its U.K. North Sea assets after months of delays due to weaker oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports.

But the sale process, initially planned for late last year, likely would raise less than the ~$2B originally expected following the 40% drop in oil prices since January, according to the report.

Exxon is said to have held talks in recent weeks with a number of potential North Sea buyers to gauge interest in the portfolio, most of which is held in a 50-50 joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell.