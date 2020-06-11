Marcus Theatres (MCS -7.5% ) has announces its plan for a phased reopening of its cinemas.

It's starting June 19 with six theaters, including Marcus Ridge, Renaissance, BistroPlex and Valley Grand Cinemas in Wisconsin; Majestic Cinema in Omaha, Neb.; and Roswell Movie Tavern in Georgia.

Along with additional safety measures for increased cleaning, mask encouragement and low-contact options for transactions, hours will be limited - theaters will initially be open four days a week (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday) from late morning to early evening - and the older movies it will be featuring will cost $5.

Regular pricing will return with new releases in July. For now, it will show films that were popular when theaters first closed (including Sonic the Hedgehog, Bad Boys for Live, Jumanji: The Next Level and The Invisible Man) along with a retro Harry Potter series.