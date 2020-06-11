Auto stocks are being sold off on shaken confidence that a sales recovery will be a straight line back up.

Detroit majors Ford (F -9.0% ), General Motors (GM -6.5% ) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -8.0% ) are all lower on the day, as is California-based Tesla (TSLA -3.1% ) with a move back below $1,000.

Japanese automakers Toyota (TM -4.4% ), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY -9.6% ) and Honda (HMC -7.5% ) are also in reverse.

Over in Frankfurt, Volkswagen is showing a 10.06% drop , Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is off 9.11% and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is down 6.90% .

It's not a great day for all EV high-flyers as well, with Nikola (NKLA -6.2% ), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -4.4% ), Nio (NIO -5.2% ) and Workhorse Group (WKHS -8.5% ) all lower. Related names like Plug Power (PLUG -13.3% ) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP -16.2% ) are also getting hit.