Auto stocks are being sold off on shaken confidence that a sales recovery will be a straight line back up.
Detroit majors Ford (F -9.0%), General Motors (GM -6.5%) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -8.0%) are all lower on the day, as is California-based Tesla (TSLA -3.1%) with a move back below $1,000.
Japanese automakers Toyota (TM -4.4%), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY -9.6%) and Honda (HMC -7.5%) are also in reverse.
Over in Frankfurt, Volkswagen is showing a 10.06% drop, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is off 9.11% and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is down 6.90%.
It's not a great day for all EV high-flyers as well, with Nikola (NKLA -6.2%), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -4.4%), Nio (NIO -5.2%) and Workhorse Group (WKHS -8.5%) all lower. Related names like Plug Power (PLUG -13.3%) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP -16.2%) are also getting hit.
As for OEM suppliers, Tenneco (TEN -18.4%), Adient (ADNT -12.8%) and Dana (DAN -12.1%) are showing some of the biggest declines.
