Westlake Chemical (WLK -6.4% ) is not spared from today's stock market swoon by a Wells Fargo upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight with a Street-high $70 price target, raised from $57.

Wells analyst Mike Sison says rising caustic soda, or lye, prices and PVC prices falling less than expected alongside improving U.S. construction demand bodes well for Westlake.

Sison says his firm's recent checks show caustic soda prices rose to $35/ton in May from $20/ton in April, and could hold up better than expected in H2 2020 as operating rates remain stable.

WLK's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.