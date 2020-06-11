The U.S. solar industry (NYSEARCA:TAN) enjoyed its best-ever Q1, installing 3.62 GW, and is expected to grow 33% this year despite the coronavirus-related downturn, according to a new analysis from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

But the 33% growth forecast is 9% lower than previous forecasts, which had projected 20 GW of installations in 2020.

The residential market will see a 25% Y/Y decline in installation volumes, and the non-residential market will drop by 38%, according to the report.

Distributed solar has been particularly hurt by the pandemic, with 31% fewer installations expected in 2020 than in 2019, the report says.