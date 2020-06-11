Comcast (CMCSA -3.7% ) and its NBCUniversal Enterprise unit have commenced offers to purchase certain outstanding senior debt securities.

Comcast will tender for any and all of its floating rate notes due 2021 (of which there are $1B outstanding), and NBCUniversal Enterprise will tender for any and all senior floating rate notes due 2021 ($1.5B outstanding).

Consideration for the Comcast notes is $1,006 per $1,000 principal; that for the NBCUniversal Enterprise notes is $1,003.50 per $1,000 principal.

The offers expire June 17.