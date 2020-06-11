Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) says its ID.3 hatchback electric car model will not be delivered to customers until September, several months later than originally planned, after software glitches delayed production.

Volkswagen said yesterday that binding orders for the first 30K vehicles can be made starting June 17, but an early version of the car without core connectivity features will not begin rolling out to customers until September.

A full-feature version of the ID.3, with the ability to install connected apps for infotainment, digital assistants, bookings and other functions, will not be available until the end of the year; it was originally planned to go on sale this summer.